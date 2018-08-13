BBB warning of Uber ‘vomit fraud’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Do you use Uber? The Better Business Bureau is warning users to be aware of “vomit fraud.”

Customers using Uber have reported being charged a “damage” fee for throwing up while taking a ride, sometimes for amounts of up to $150. The driver submits the claim and vague pictures of vomit to tack the charges onto the rider’s bill.

The Western Michigan BBB says that customers have difficult times to dispute the fraudulent charges since it is difficult to contact customer service.

To avoid being a victim of “vomit fraud” you should check your credit card balance after taking a ride in an Uber, read reviews for drivers before taking a ride and go through the official channels to dispute cleaning charges if necessary.