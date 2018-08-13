Benefit planned for Newaygo Co. deputy who lost limb in motorcycle crash

Posted 4:09 AM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:11AM, August 13, 2018

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan sheriff’s deputy is in need of your help this morning, after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s office is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for Deputy Rocky Wildfong’s medical bills.

Wildfong had to have his left leg amputated above his knee as a result of that crash, which happened back in July. He also suffered a broken wrist and vision loss and is still recovering at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids.

The fundraiser is planned for August 18 at Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo.

