Big senior class to lead Saugatuck in 2018

Saugatuck, Mich -- 17 seniors come back this fall for the Saugatuck football team off a team that made it to Ford Field and the division 7 state championship game last November.

Bill Dunn is 102-52 in 15 years as the Indians head coach and has twice led Saugatuck to Ford Field.

Brad Dunn, son of Bill, makes the move back to quarterback after playing running back and wide receiver the last 2 years. Brad played quarterback on the junior varsity team as a freshman.

The Indians open the season at home against Comstock on August 23rd before traveling to defending SAC Valley champion Watervliet on August 30th.