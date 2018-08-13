Deputies searching for suspects accused of trying to steal trailer

Posted 5:40 AM, August 13, 2018, by

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The search is on for two suspects accused of trying to steal someone’s trailer over the weekend.

Deputies in Newaygo County say they are looking to track down 26-year-old Alexander Lee Spedoske.

We’re told he and another suspect allegedly tried to steal a trailer in the Sand Lake area near 22 Mile and Cypress Avenue.

They ended up getting away from police and are still at large.

Both men are between the ages of 25 and 30 years old possibly driving a dark colored SUV.

If you know anything, call police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s