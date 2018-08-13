× Deputies searching for suspects accused of trying to steal trailer

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The search is on for two suspects accused of trying to steal someone’s trailer over the weekend.

Deputies in Newaygo County say they are looking to track down 26-year-old Alexander Lee Spedoske.

We’re told he and another suspect allegedly tried to steal a trailer in the Sand Lake area near 22 Mile and Cypress Avenue.

They ended up getting away from police and are still at large.

Both men are between the ages of 25 and 30 years old possibly driving a dark colored SUV.

If you know anything, call police.