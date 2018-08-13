Family: Mother of 4 dies in Grand Rapids rollover crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are learning more about a West Michigan mother killed in a rollover crash this weekend.

Family members say Nancy Orozco died in the rollover crash early Saturday morning at the intersection 3rd Street and Lane Avenue NW Grand Rapids.

We’re told Orozco was from Grand Rapids and leaves behind her husband and four children.

Visitation is planned for Wednesday evening at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraff Funeral Homes in Wyoming with a service to follow on Thursday at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Grand Rapids.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.