Grand Rapids Art Museum now open free for low-income families

Posted 12:00 PM, August 13, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced Monday that it has joined a national program to encourage people with lower incomes to visit museums.

The GRAM announced it has joined Museums for All, which is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Service and the Association of Children’s Museums.

The programs gives free admission to those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to the GRAM for up to four people. People wishing to take advantage of the program just needs to some their SNAP EBT card, which also known as the Michigan Bridge Card.

GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen

The program is also available at more than 250 museums around the country, according to the GRAM.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum is proud to announce its participation in Museums for All,” said GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen in a press release. “Access to the arts is critical for the vibrancy of our community, and this program furthers the Museum’s initiative of offering inclusive and accessible experiences for visitors year-round.”

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) also participate in Museums for All.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s