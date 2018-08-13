Grand Rapids Art Museum now open free for low-income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced Monday that it has joined a national program to encourage people with lower incomes to visit museums.

The GRAM announced it has joined Museums for All, which is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Service and the Association of Children’s Museums.

The programs gives free admission to those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to the GRAM for up to four people. People wishing to take advantage of the program just needs to some their SNAP EBT card, which also known as the Michigan Bridge Card.

The program is also available at more than 250 museums around the country, according to the GRAM.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum is proud to announce its participation in Museums for All,” said GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen in a press release. “Access to the arts is critical for the vibrancy of our community, and this program furthers the Museum’s initiative of offering inclusive and accessible experiences for visitors year-round.”

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) also participate in Museums for All.