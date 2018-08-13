× Hudsonville Ice Cream to release ‘Sweetie-licious’ flavor

HOLLAND, Mich. – Are you ready for another creative ice cream flavor this summer?

Hudsonvillie Ice Cream is releasing their 2nd Michigan Artisan Collection flavor this Friday, August 17. Get your taste buds ready for Sweetie-licious Pie Surprise!

The ice cream will be filling from the Sweetie-licious Cherry, Blueberry, Raspberry pie combined with Hudsonville’s chocolate ice cream. The makers say there is also a hint of a “mystery ingredient.” Sweetie-licious Bakery has locations in Grand Rapids at the Downtown Market and in DeWitt and has won 19 awards through the American Pie Council since 2007.

Hudsonville Ice Cream released Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut in a limited supply in July. A third flavor will be announced in September.

The flavor will only be available in small batches around the state, starting Friday. There will be a free tasting during the DeWitt Ox Roast on Saturday at the Sweetie-licious Bakery at 108 North Bridge Street in DeWitt, Michigan. The new flavor will be at these locations staring on Friday, August 17 and will only be available while supplies last. (West Michigan locations in BOLD.)

· Banana Boat, 3721 Corunna Rd, Flint, 48532

· Captain Sundae—Holland North, 365 Douglas Ave., Holland, 49424

· Captain Sundae—Holland South, 247 W 40th St., Holland, 49423

· Captain Sundae, 537 W Main Ave., Zeeland, 49464

· Carie’s Caboose, 287 E. State St., Montrose, 48457

· Cosmic Candy Co., 168 S. Hancock, Pentwater, 49449

· Frosty Boy of Cascade, 6886 Cascade Rd. SE Grand Rapids, 49546

· Frosty Boy Kalamazoo, 5030 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, 49048

· Jaami’s Ice Cream & Treats, 592 Cass St, Frankenmuth, 48734

· Jersey Junction, 651 Croswell Ave. SE, East Grand Rapids, 49506

· Mootown Ice Cream & Dessert Shoppe, 2461 Russell St., Detroit, 48207

· Norm’s Ice Cream Shop, 350 N 3rd Ave., Fruitport, 49415

· Norm’s Ice Cream Shop North Muskegon, 80 N. Causeway Rd., North Muskegon, 49445

· Ottawa Beach General Store, 2256 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, 49424

· Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor, Grand Hotel, 1891 Cadotte Ave, Mackinac Island, 49757

· The Parlour of Jackson, 1401 Daniel Rd., Jackson, 49202

· The Sweet Tooth of Marine City, 312 S. Water St., Marine City, 48039