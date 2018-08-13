Ionia woman upset with people blocking handicap parking areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. -- An Ionia woman says she is frustrated after she has been blocked from using her wheelchair accessible van several times around town.

Patricia Cherpes makes frequent trips around the community and to doctor appointments. She's been in a wheelchair for years and accessible parking is extreme helpful to her.

She says drivers tend to park on the blue lines and block those like her from getting back into their vehicles.

"I’ve had issues with people parking right on the striped lines which is not a parking spot," said Patricia. "That is the overflow for people with a van like mine.”

She said it's happened 12 times in the past 3 years. The last time, happening at WalMart just last week.

“She had plenty of room but she didn’t park on her lines correctly," said Patricia. "She came out and I explained to her what happened and why I can’t get into my van and she wasn’t very happy with me, she didn’t say a word.”

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 to look out for those in violation of handicap parking spots. They say it could cost up to $180 fine for those with out a proper plate and plaque.