Man featured on Problem Solvers owes thousands more in court judgements

WAYLAND, Mich. -- Cal DeGood contacted the FOX 17 Problem Solvers after hearing a familiar name on the broadcast last Tuesday. That name is Bob Prindle.

"We were sitting at home, just had the news kind of running in the background and all of a sudden we heard Bob Prindle's name and my wife and I both stopped what we were doing and she says, 'Is that our Bob Prindle?'" DeGood recalled.

DeGood said he had bought a used copy machine from Prindle in 2008 with absolutely no problems. So he decided to do more business with him. That's when things backfired. DeGood, the owner of Eclipse Tool and Die, said he paid Prindle for office furniture that was never delivered.

"He would promise to deliver and then come up with an excuse that the truck broke down, or the trailer wasn't there," DeGood recalled.

He said Prindle became unresponsive. So DeGood took him to small claims court and won a $3,300 judgement.

"With interest and penalties, it's up over $7,000 in 2016 the last time I looked into it," DeGood said.

While he wants to be paid back, DeGood said coming forward isn't just about the money.

"I'd just like to see no one else get put in the same predicament I did," he said.

According to online records, Prindle has had numerous judgements against him and served time in the Michigan Department of Corrections for two counts of larceny by conversion.

FOX 17 got ahold of Prindle on the phone.

"Well, I've tried to do a couple of wage garnishments on ya," DeGood told Prindle by phone.

Prindle said he'd pay DeGood back. He declined an interview but said he's been trying to get back on the right track. Prindle said he was unaware of the judgement against him from DeGood.

We will let you know how this turns out.