Mona Shores football motivated by 2017 playoff loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- The Mona Shores football team has come a long way under head coach Matt Koziak.

The Sailors lose their two-year starting quarterback in 2018, but return 22 seniors on the roster including running back Sincere Dent.

After falling to Forest Hills Central in the playoffs last year, that's all the motivation this experienced group needs.

"We obvisouly didn't play to our full potential and now that we've seen what we couldn't do - we want to come back bigger, better, and stronger, " Dent said at practice.

Coach Koziak adding that he encourages them to remember that feeling."I try to tell our kids - don't let that feeling go away. When you're hot and tired out here and thirsty and sweating you know just think about how that felt."