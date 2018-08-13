Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A popular restaurant along the Lakeshore now has a new owner. Redwater Restaurant Group is purchasing Boatwerks Waterfront in Holland.

Boatwerks opened in 2006, and in addition to dining, it also hosts private events like business meetings and weddings.

Boatwerk's Founder, Joe Walsh, says he was looking to sell to a well-established owner, and is happy they did just that.

Redwater currently owns six restaurants in the Grand Rapids area, including Cork Wine & Grille, Firerock, Rush Creek Distro, and a couple others.

2. Two West Michigan churches are making sure kids are fully prepared for the first day back to school

A total of 750 free backpacks full of supplies will be given out at two different events. The first is on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Gateway Church in Spring Lake. Another giveaway is planned at Lebanon Church in Whitehall on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

Kids will also get a free meal, in addition to hearing and vision screenings. This will be on a first come, first served basis.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult, and IDs are needed for both the adult and child.

3. Starting Tuesday, people will no longer have to dig change from their pockets to pay for a bus ride in the city of Grand Rapids.

The Rapid is launching a new electronic fare system called "The Wave," and it can be purchased online or at Central Station.

The card will replace cash and can be used each time people board the bus.

There is a one-time $3 fee to purchase the card, and them people load money on it for bus fare.

Officials say this will also help cut down on the nearly 2 million paper tickets that are printed each year.

4. American Pickers is planning to film again in Michigan next month, and they're looking for unique items that people may want to feature.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are set to be in the Mitten for much of September filming across the state.

The documentary series, which airs on the History Channel, follows the two as they search for America's most valuable antiques.

If you or someone you know has a unique antique, they want to hear from you. Reach out toll free at 855-653-7878 or contact them through Facebook.

5. A West Michigan brewing company says it's bringing back its famous Pumpkin Beer.

Starting today, people can head to New Holland Brewing Company's "Ichabod" beer at bars and restaurants. It's a classic pumpkin beer, made with real pumpkin, malted barley, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Ichabod was one of the company's first ever beers made, and has become a favorite.

New this year: people can purchase it in a six pack of cans. That will be available in area pubs starting September 4.

Many locations pouring the brew will also serve Filthy Pumpkin, a 60/40 combination of Ichabod and Dragon's Milk. The beer will only be available for a limited time, so get it while it lasts.