New goals in 2018 for Godwin Heights

WYOMING, Mich. -- Godwin Heights has a new head coach and new goals for the 2018 season.

Former assistant with the program in 2015, Brandon Kimble is back with the team as head coach and looking forward to coaching this experienced group.

He said after three years straight in the playoffs, they now have new goals to make it even further.

"When we made the playoffs that first time it was like amazing we finally got back in. Now they are starting to say they want to do some deep things. In their conversations they want to make a run in the playoffs. They want to win an OK championship so it kind of changes our lenses a litle bit."

