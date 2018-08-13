Opening date set for new Grand Rapids Meijer location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Workers are putting the finish touches on Meijer’s newest store located on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The store is set to open on August 29.

“Bridge Street Market is unique – unique to the region and unique to Meijer, and we are excited to finally share it with the community,” said Store Manager Ken Bair in a press release. We listened diligently and soaked up the West Side’s heritage, and believe that Bridge Street Market will more than deliver.”

The store will feature local and artisan groceries, as well as, an open, pedestrian-friendly building design.

“Meijer is thrilled to open Bridge Street Market as part of this exciting development on the city’s West Side,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in the statement. “We believe there’s no better place to launch this new neighborhood market than in our hometown, and in the heart of such an inspiring part of our city.”