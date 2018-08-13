Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by dirt bike in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a dirt bike while walking, and police believe the driver who caused the crash was speeding.

This happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday night on Miller Drive in Comstock Township of Kalamazoo County.

Investigators say the driver of a dirt bike was likely speeding when they hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim suffered critical injuries, the driver got away with only minor injuries.

No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.