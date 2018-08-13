PFAS testing area expanded in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials in Kalamazoo County are expanding the testing area for PFAS after a dangerously high level of the chemical was found this spring.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and county health department announced they are increasing the area subjected to testing in Richland Township.

A pumping station at the former Production Plated Plastics facility came in above 70 parts per trillion, the state limit. Some nearby private wells also tested above the lifetime advisory limit.

More homes will be checked in the area for the chemical, officials announced on Monday. Residents in the expanded area will receive a letter from the MDEQ starting at the end of the week, according to a release.