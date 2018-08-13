× Power outage along 28th Street in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – About 1,800 customers are without power due to an outage near 28th Street and Division Avenue.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage map, power went out at about 2:00 p.m. along 28th Street east of Division to Mackey Jaycees Park and south down Eastern Avenue to 32nd Street. The outage also extends north into the Alger Heights neighborhood.

The outage originally affected about 850 customers, but crews had to de-energize other lines to fix the original problem. Everything is expected to be back in operation by 5:30 p.m.

Photos from witnesses near the Beltline Bar show power crews working on wires and fire crews fighting a grass fire at the corner of 28th Street and Division.

We’ll have more details when they become available.