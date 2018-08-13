Program raises millions to restore Great Lakes habitat

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A public-private partnership that supports wildlife habitat restoration in the Great Lakes region has awarded $6.6 million to 25 projects.

The grants come from Sustain Our Great Lakes, a program funded by federal agencies and the steel and mining company ArcelorMittal.

Recipients agreed to provide $8.2 million in matching funds.

The projects will accomplish objectives such as restoring wetland habitat and reopening more than 100 miles of rivers for fish passage.

Others will control invasive species, prevent nitrogen and phosphorus runoff that contributes to algae blooms, and install “green infrastructure” that improves water quality using natural features such as trees and rooftop gardens to soak up rainwater that otherwise would flow into sewers.

Sustain Our Great Lakes has generated more than $158 million through grants and matching contributions since 2006.

