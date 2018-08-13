Recipes to keep your kids fueled this school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There are a lot food options to pack in your student's lunch boxes this school year, but not all of those options are healthy or provide the fuel kids need to keep up their energy levels. Meijer is providing families with recipes that will sustain students so they can just concentrate on learning instead of a hungry stomach.

BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Very Cherry Walnut Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of Walnuts, chopped

1.5 Cups of Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats

1/3 Cup of Flour

1/2 Cup of Ground Flax Meal

1 Tsp of Baking Soda

1/2 Tsp of Salt

1 Tsp of Ground Cinnamon

1/2 Cup of Almond Butter

1/4 Cup of Unsweetened Apple Sauce

2 Tbsp of Honey

1/3 Cup of Brown Sugar

1 Egg

1 Tsp of Vanilla Extract

1/2 Cup of Dried Cherries

*** Optional: 1/2 Cup of Mini Chocolate Chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix together the chopped walnuts, oats, flour, flax meal, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon until combined. In another large bowl, combine the almond butter, apple sauce, honey, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract. Once well mixed, fold in the dried cherries and chocolate chips, if using. Mix the dry ingredient into the almond butter mixture. For easier blending, use a hand mixer or a stand mixer. Scoop up heaping spoonfuls, and form into balls; lay the dough balls onto prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Gently flatten cookies until about 1 inch thick. 6. Bake in pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from oven and allow to cool before eating.

SPINACH MUSHROOM MINI QUICHES

Ingredients

1 Tbsp of Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Red Bell Pepper, diced

1/2 Sweet Onion, diced

4 Ounces of Organic Mushrooms, sliced

1 1/3 Cups of Organic Low Fat Milk

1/4 Tbs of Ground Black Pepper

1/4 Cup of Chopped Cilantro

1/2 Cup of Organic Cheddar Cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a nonstick muffin pan with cooking spray. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil to pan. Add bell pepper, onion, and

mushrooms and cook stirring often for 5 minutes until soft. Remove from the heat and

stir in the spinach until spinach is wilted. Set aside to cool. In a bowl, whisk eggs, milk, black pepper, cilantro. Stir in cheese. Divide the veggie mixture evenly between the muffin cups. Pour egg mixture over

veggies. Bake until the quiches have risen and set, 12 to 15 minutes.

LUNCH OPTIONS

PROTEIN BOXES

Ingredients

8 Ounces of Cheddar Cheese or Monterey Jack Cheese

4 Eggs, hard boiled

8 Ounces of Mixed Nuts

1 Large Honeycrisp Apple

Instructions

Add eggs and 4 cups of cold water to a medium sized pot; make sure the eggs are completely submerged. Bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute. Remove the pan from the stove and let sit for 10 minutes. Run the eggs under cool water until thoroughly chilled. Peel and set aside. Cut the cheese block into 1" cubes. Set aside. Cut the apple into quarters and remove the seeds and stem. Cut the quarters into 3 pieces each and place into a bowl. Add 1 cup of water and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice and allow to soak for 5 minutes. (The lemon juice will prevent the apple from turning brown). Place 2 oz of cheese, 2 oz of mixed nuts, 3 pieces of apple, and one hardboiled egg in each "box." (We recommend re-usable containers). Take to work or school for a protein packed snack or lunch on the go. Tip: Place the egg in a baking cup/muffin tin liner to avoid contact with the other ingredients.

PEANUT BUTTER APPLE SANDWICHES

Ingredients

1 Tbs of Rolled Oats

1/8 Tps of Ground Cinnamon

3 Tbs of Unsweetened Peanut Butter

3/4 Tps of Honey

1 Tbs of Raisins

1 Medium Apple

Instructions

Combine the oats and cinnamon in a dry skillet over medium heat and toast, stirring occasionally, until the oats are golden. Cool before using. Mix together the peanut butter and honey. Core and slice the apple into 6 rounds. (If you don't have an apple corer, you can slice the apple first and then cut out the centers with a small cookie cutter or knife.) Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on 3 of the apple slices and sprinkle with raisins and oats. Top with the remaining apple slices to form sandwiches