Sheriff: Robbery suspect on parole from 2009 bank robbery

Posted 1:48 PM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:07PM, August 13, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a parole absconder who is a person-of-interest in two bank robberies in July.

Daniel Richard Lee is on parole for a 2009 bank robbery, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff. He is a person-of-interest in the bank robbery at the Comerica Bank on East Columbia in Battle Creek on July 27 and the Chemical Bank on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township on July 31.

Surveillance photo from store at Rivertown Crossings Mall – Daniel Lee (l) suspect.

Surveillance photo from store at Rivertown Crossings Mall. – Daniel Lee, suspect, on right.

Lee was also spotted at the RiverTown Crossings Mall earlier in August with a woman who is described as being 5’7″ tall with sandy brown hair and two eyebrow piercings on her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

