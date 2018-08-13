Spectrum Health talks about the Opioid Epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The opioid epidemic is affecting more and more individuals in West Michigan in a variety of ways, with Michigan having one of the highest overdose death rates in the United States. Along with the growing numbers of those hospitalized or being treated, the question that remains is what is being done to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths and further addictions? Spectrum Health Medical Group has an innovative way of approaching this situation.

Dr. Paul Trowbridge, an internal medicine physician who specializes in addiction medicine, discuss treatment options, medical interventions and Spectrum Health’s Center for Integrative Medicine.

The opioid epidemic affects patients and people of all ages nationwide; more people die of overdoes each year than of car accidents. Dr. Trowbridge says that while people talk about the "opioid epidemic," it's really an addition epidemic.

Addition medicine focuses on prevention and the evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery of patients who suffer from addition or substance-related illnesses (like addiction to pain medicine or alcohol.) Addiction medicine is used alongside of other medical efforts, such as primary care, emergency and/or trauma care.

Spectrum Health offers people help to recover from addiction at the Center for Integrative Medicine. Through education, treatment and conversation, Spectrum Health uses addiction medicine to help empower patients to make better health care decisions. They offer a wide range of treatment options like medication assistance therapy, overdose prevention, and counseling, along with other medical interventions.

They also work with a wide variety of partners throughout West Michigan, so patients can get the help they need to start their road to recovery.

The Center for Integrative Medicine is located on 75 Sheldon Boulevard in Grand Rapids.

For more information, call (616)-391-6120 or visit spectrumhealth.org.