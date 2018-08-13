Video: Officers save animals from shelter as fire approaches

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Dramatic body camera video shows California police officers rushing into a Solano County shelter to rescue animals as a wildfire approached.

KTXL reports that dozens of animals were evacuated from the Solano County SPCA on Friday.

“We probably started frantically collecting cats and dogs and in about eight or 10 minutes the flames got too close and we knew we had to leave. We were forced to leave,” Vacaville Police Officer Carly Stone told KTXL.

Video released Monday shows the frantic effort to get animals out of the shelter.

The shelter wasn’t damaged, but KTXL reports that thousands of dollars in food and medication were lost after the power went out. As of Monday, 60 cats and dogs were back at the shelter.