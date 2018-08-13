Western wildfire smoke affecting West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN- Have you noticed the general haze in the sky very recently, especially during the sunrise and sunset? It’s very apparent when the sun is low on the horizon because of the colors those particulates in the air provide.

It’s hard to believe, but that smoke is from the western wildfires in California, Arizona, and Colorado (among others.) Our weather pattern and jet stream has picked up the copious amounts of smoke being produced and sent it downstream, and it’s finally impacting West Michigan.

The latest report from NOAA on the smoke density suggests that we’re in the moderate category for particulate matter in the air. Sensitive groups may notice this, especially those with respiratory issues.

While we’ve got that particulate matter in the air, the Michigan Dept. of Environmental Quality has only placed us under a moderate level of air quality. That means the “extra sensitive” individuals may be impacted by the added level of particulate matter in the air. Keep your inhaler handy today if you’re in this group, and we’ll keep you posted!