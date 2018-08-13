× Woman sentenced for leaving disabled daughter in open bed of pickup truck

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon Township woman has been sentenced after putting her disabled daughter in the bed of a pickup truck and driving away earlier this year.

Asia Beach was sentenced to five months in jail for 2nd degree child abuse in the incident that happened in Muskegon in February. She is getting credit for 41 days already served.

Beach was charged after leaving the girl, 8, who has cerebral palsy, in the back of an open pickup truck in the 3000 block of Lenore Avenue. She then walked away and went up to a few different homes in the area. The owner of the pickup truck drove away, not knowing the child was in the bed of the truck, but stopped when he heard the child crying.