Average teacher spends more than $500 on their classroom; local organization is looking to help

SPARTA, Mich. -- First-year teacher Jillian Steenwyk thrives off of watching her second graders grow, both mentally and physically. But her dedication is causing her wallet to shrink.

The average teacher spends more than $500 on their classroom each year, according to research done by Meijer.

"I kind of have just been sporadically buying and saving up," Steenwyk said, telling FOX 17 she has saved up and spent more than $700 of her own money on her classroom and supplies.

That's after receiving $150 from Sparta Public Schools.

"I want to make my classroom very homey and community feeling," she said. "I want every kid to feel like they are able to learn and grow, just in a space where they work best."

So she's paying it forward to kids in her class, buying bean bag chairs, rugs, pencils, notebooks, crayons, highlighters and more.

Now, a West Michigan organization is paying it forward to her. The Grand Rapids/Sparta Moose Lodge #50 collects donations throughout the year to help set off costs for school supplies for a few area teachers.

This year, one of the winners was Miss. Steenwyk.

"I am just so appreciative for their generosity … and be supporting of their local schools and teachers and community," she said, adding their generosity helped her stock her classroom with the items she may not have been able to afford on her own.

Thankfully, Steenwyk didn't get into teaching for the income. She did it for the outcome.

Meijer is offering 10% off to all teachers now until Sept 30. Teachers are only asked show school I.D.

You can help a teacher out by buying extra supplies, snacks or tissue for the class.

It doesn't take a big wallet to shape little minds.