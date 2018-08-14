Beyoncé honors ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Posted 4:56 AM, August 14, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.”

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “Respect.”

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s