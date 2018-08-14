Bud Light’s ‘Victory Fridges’ will help Cleveland Browns fans celebrate first win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (FOX 8) -- Bud Light is going to help Browns fans celebrate when the team snaps its winless streak.

The company's "Victory Fridges" will be placed at several Cleveland-area bars and at FirstEnergy Stadium. The first one was delivered Tuesday morning at Barley House on West 6th Street, where Browns legends Felix Wright and Frank Stams loaded the last of the beer.

The moment the Browns secure a win, their first one since Dec. 24, 2016, each fridge will simultaneously unlock so fans can "enjoy the sweet taste of victory."

The refrigerators are stocked with Bud Light aluminum bottles, which will be given to fans 21 and over.

“Obviously, we are nowhere near satisfied with our win totals in recent seasons, and our fans deserve much better,” said Dave Jenkins, Browns Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer.

“While some may characterize it as celebrating one victory, we view this as an opportunity to thank Browns fans for their unwavering support while also looking forward to our goal of rewarding Cleveland with a consistently winning football team.”