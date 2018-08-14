Forest Hills Central reloading for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Central had a unbeaten regular season, an outright OK White championship, district and regional championships and 12 wins in 2017.

The Rangers graduated a very god senior class, but they feel like they have a lot of good players coming up to fill in some of those roles in 2018.

FHC does return key starters from last year like quarterback Luke Majick, wide receiver/safety Tate Hallock, running back/safety Cam Deines and guard/defensive end Kyle Wojczynski.

Hallock verbally committed to play at Michigan State during the offseason.

The Rangers start their season Thursday August 23rd at Jenison.