WALKER, Mich. – About 10 to 15 acres of land in Walker burned Tuesday afternoon during a grass fire.

The fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. near Wilson Avenue and Butterworth Street, near Johnson Park. Seven departments responded. No one was injured.

A cause has not been released. Crews tell FOX 17 they expect to clear the scene between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.