GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An increase in the number of mosquitoes plaguing West Michigan means an increased chance of West Nile cases.

The Kent County Health Department says they've captured a larger than normal number of the Culex mosquito in their traps this summer. That specific kind of mosquito spreads the West Nile virus.

There are still no human cases of West Nile reported so far this year.