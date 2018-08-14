Inmate escapes from Fremont hospital

Posted 10:19 AM, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55AM, August 14, 2018

FREMONT, Mich. — Police advise Fremont residents to lock their cars and homes after an inmate walked away from a West Michigan hospital Tuesday morning.

Ian Riley-Jackson Davis, 32, is approximately 6’1″, 200 pounds, with a slender build. He has black hair and green eyes with tattoos on his right arm and right calf. Police say he was last seen wearing orange jumpsuit pants with no shirt.

Davis was last seen near Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital just before 9 a.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or 911.

