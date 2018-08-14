It’s time to nominate service workers for the 2018 Essential Service Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are people who have a job and just show up, and there are those people who not only show up, but they go above and beyond to excel at what they do because of their passion and drive.

Help these people get the recognition they deserve by nominating them for the 2018 Beverly A. Drake Essential Service Awards.

West Michigan Works wants to recognize the vital role service workers play in the economy, and honor those whose passion and commitment go above and beyond what their job requires of them.

Nominees are required to do the following:

Work at least two years at their current employer.

Live in: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon or Ottawa County.

Demonstrate passion, integrity, and commitment in their work.

Hold a non-managerial position.

People can be nominated for the following categories:

Hospitality: Desk clerk, ticket taker, parking attendant, bellhop

Retail: Clerk, cashier, stockroom worker, customer service

Health Care/Elder Care: Nurse aide, lab support, patient transport

Transportation: Bus, shuttle and taxi driver, baggage handler

Foodservice: Server, busser, dishwasher, counter staff, cook

General Labor: Manufacturing, construction, agricultural

Government: Clerk, customer service, support staff

Childcare: Teacher aide, in-home daycare, school program staff

Nonprofit: Case aide, support staff

Cleaning/Housekeeping/Groundskeeping: Custodian, maintenance, housekeeper, dry cleaner/launderer

Administrative/Office worker: Receptionist, front office, data entry, billing

Nominations are open through September 7. The honorees and their companies will be honored at an EconClub meeting in November.

For a complete list of categories and to submit a nomination, visit westmiworks.org/esa.