Kalamazoo United counting on an improved defense in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Kalamazoo United football team scored a lot of points on its way to 8 wins in 2017, this season the Titans will look for an improved defense to help carry the load.

United returns 8 starters on offense led by senior quarterback Eric Wenzel who thew for over 3500 yards and 35 touchdowns last year and his favorite target Heath Baldwin.

"We have gotten a lot bigger, we have a power run game in and that has been more of our focus" Wenzel said. "For the most part our focus has been on defense we are more experienced there, we have a lot of juniors this year who played last year as sophomores so they are experienced and they know what they are doing this year."

The Titans were even younger on defense last year playing as many as 7 sophomores at a time.

"We are really excited with the athleticism that we have on the defensive side" 4th year head coach Jesse Brown said. "With them being a year older and having that year experience under their belt getting to the playoffs and securing a playoff win, I think that is big as they got better on defense down the stretch."

United opens the season at home Thursday August 23rd against Berrien Springs.