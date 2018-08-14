Keeping kids, infants safe — Spectrum shares the importance of a proper car, booster seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- Until kids are above the height of 4'9" and weigh more than 50 pounds, it is recommended they be in a booster seat while riding in a vehicle.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is hosting Car Seat Safety Check events so that caregivers can learn about the importance of car seats and how to properly install them.

Children under the age of 2 years old are required to be a in rear-facing car seat. At 2 years old, children can being to ride in a forward-facing car seat before graduating to a booster seat at around 5 years old.

Having a carseat for children isn't optional, it is the law. According to the organizers of the Car Seat Safety Check events, car seats reduce infant deaths by 71 percent.

Specialists will be at the Allendale Fire Station on Lake Michigan Drive from 2:30 - 5 p.m. on Tuesday.