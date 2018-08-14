Make the school year less stressful with these fun back-to-school items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a stress-free back to school season? While we can't promise that it'll be completely stress-free, we can promise to make it a little bit easier with some back to school essentials.

Sherri French from Capital M Media stopped by to show off some items that will make going back to school a little bit easier on everyone. Check out the complete list of items from both segments below:

Yubo Lunch Box- starting at $29.90

40 percent off with code "backtoschool"

Dishwasher safe and Eco-Friendly. Choose the Deluxe model and receive a custom fit ice pack and reusable, washable food containers. No more plastic baggies creating waste for our environment.

Upload a photo or choose from our professionally designed faceplates and customize with your child's name. Changeable faceplates allows you to change your design as often as you like.

Highlights Learning Activity Books- $12.99

Highlights workbooks and learning products, developed in collaboration with education experts, integrate puzzles and humor to engage kids more deeply, paving the way for school success.

Highlights™ Big Fun Activity Books include over 250 pages of imaginative puzzling, humor, and whimsical illustrations that will engage children and help them to build confidence. Each book also features a rewarding certificate of completion at the end, in addition to simple tips to help parents guide their children through the activities in these workbooks.

include over 250 pages of imaginative puzzling, humor, and whimsical illustrations that will engage children and help them to build confidence. Each book also features a rewarding certificate of completion at the end, in addition to simple tips to help parents guide their children through the activities in these workbooks. Write-On Wipe-Off Fun to Learn Activity Books feature reusable pages and a Highlights-branded marker (with a wipe-clean eraser) in a hidden wire-o spiral binding that lays flat. Kids love that they can write, draw, and puzzle all over these books, and parents and teachers love that kids can keep practicing essential skills—again and again!

Sticker You, Customized Stickers- Prices Vary

Customization stickers that you can stick anywhere!

Great to put on kids' lunchboxes, backpacks, water bottles, and other objects.

Faber-Castell Creativity For Kids

Happy the Hedgehog- $24.99 Happy is a weighted hedgehog that contains reversible flip sequins on his back which brings hours of relaxation and sensory experiences. Weighted objects like Happy offer just enough weight to help children feel grounded when out of balance or overstimulated. Happy can also help children who have excessive movements, particularly during school hours. Happy can be decorated with various felt stickers to make him truly unique to child.



Emoji Bracelets- $9.99 Emojis are a hot trend and children will love creating and sharing these fun and unique accessories. The kit includes colorful gel cord and 70 beads which is enough to make five super-stretch emoji-themed bracelets. It's for children ages 6 and up.



JO JO Siwa Fashion Headphones- $39

JCPenney promises “Style and value for all”, making it easy for families to discover items to love for less time, money and effort.

With a fun, colorful design, JOJO Siwa Fashion Headphones are the perfect gift for listening to music in style.

ImageLOCK- starting at $5.45

Use code ImageLOCK to save 10 percent for first time customers.

to save 10 percent for first time customers. The most unique combination lock worldwide, featuring 12 fun symbols.

ImageLOCK is good for all ages to provide a lock specifically for individuals who may have difficulty remembering combinations with numbers, such as for special ed kids, people with differentiated learning abilities and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

It is a perfect back to school product and appreciated gift you can choose for your family and friends, as well as all the emoji fans in your life. ImageLOCK can be used or anywhere where lock is needed (gym, for luggage, or at home), ImageLOCK is strong and durable.

Pediped Shoes- starting at $29.95

Get an extra 20 percent off by using the code, SCHOOL20. Offer valid through September 10, 2018.

Offer valid through September 10, 2018. Pediped offers over 130 styles in sizes from baby to big kid (sizes newborn to US 4.5 Youth.)

Pediped offers are variety of shoes to meet school uniform needs, plus many colorful and unique styles for after school or non-uniform needs.

Pediped shoes are designed specifically for the needs of kids growing feet. Pediped shoes were among the first children’s footwear to be awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for promoting healthy foot development.

GoSili Silicone Containers- starting at $6.95

Use the promo code SILIYOU for 10 percent off any order, or the following products: Snack bags - $11.95 GoSili Silicone Coffee and Tea To-Go Cup 16oz cup - $14.95 16 oz. straw cup - $14.99 Reusable silicone straws - $6.95 Siliskin Straw Tops - Silicone Universal Straw Tops - $8.95

for 10 percent off any order, or the following products: Silicone is non-toxic, durable and endlessly reusable. Better for our health and better for the planet!

Easy to use and clean. Dishwasher safe.

All straw tops and to-go tops are interchangeable with all the cups.

Nomi + Sibs Labels- $19.99, four labels

Forget adhesive labels for your kids drinkwear: Nomi labels are a modern solution for labelling kids drinkwear (bottles, sippy-cups, and thermoses). These labels are silicone-engraved with the child's name so they are permanent and can be transferred from bottles to sippy-cups and snack containers, and eventually larger thermoses.

Dishwasher Safe: No need to remove them from the bottle when cleaning. They come out as new every single time.

Stretch to fit pretty much all standard size bottles and sippy-cups.

Faber-Castell - Red Range (Premium Art Products)

DuoTip Markers (24 count)- $9.99 Duo-Tip Markers mean twice the colors for double the coloring fun! All Faber-Castell® markers have bright, washable inks for easy clean up. These markers have long-lasting, water-based ink which allows them to be rehydrated by placing the nib in water. The markers have a ventilated safety cap that prevents choking.



Coloring with Clay- $14.99 A truly unique kit that allows children to "paint" with clay using their fingers . Blend, marble, roll and place your clay to create art with texture and depth. Included are 12 vibrant sticks of easy-to-mold re-workable clay, 4 fun color-in animal designs, special rubber tip blending tool, 3 double-sided clay tools, easel backs for display and more.



