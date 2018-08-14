Michigan to enforce sales tax on more online retailers

Posted 1:55 PM, August 14, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Treasury says a 6 percent sales tax will soon be applied to all companies with no physical location in the state.

The department announced Monday that sales tax will be collected from online out-of-state retailers that exceed $100,000 in sales or 200 or more transactions in Michigan within the previous calendar year. The agency estimates that the rule change beginning Oct. 1 will bring in an extra $200 million per year in state revenue.

The move follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states authority to require online retailers without a physical presence in the state to collect sales tax on their behalf.

State Treasurer Nick Khouri says the rule change will “make sure both hometown businesses and out-of-state online retailers are treated equally.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s