Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 14

1. The convenience of a nearby downtown Grand Rapids shopping is just two weeks away.

The Bridge Street Market, which is owned and operated by Meijer, is set to open Wednesday, August 29.

It features a unique floor plan and shopping options, focusing on fresh and convenient food. More than 2,000 products will be local.

During summer months, the building can be opened up, and dedicated parking spots are available in the attached parking garage.

The market is part of a mixed use development with apartments, office, and retail space.

2. Need dinner plans for Thursday night? Head to the annual Taste of East Grand Rapids from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Half of the proceeds help raise money for patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, just purchase tickets for $1 that can be used at the 12 different food booths.

Local restaurants like Derby Station and Jose Babushkas will be on site.

There will also be fun events for the kids like a bounce house, magician, and face paintings courtesy of Kent District Library.

3. It's an effort to ensure low income families are able to enjoy local museums. Three area museums will now offer free admission to families receiving food assistance.

It's part of the national program called "Museum For All." That means up to four people per family can get in for free at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts.

Those affected can start taking advantage of the deal as early as today.

4. Two names synonymous with sweet treats are partnering as Hudsonville Ice Cream is launching a new flavor for its Michigan Artisan Collection: "Sweetie-Licious Pie Surprise."

The chocolate ice cream is mixed with filling from cherry, blueberry and raspberry pies from "Sweetie-Licious Bakery." It also has a hint of a mystery ingredient in there.

The new flavor will only be available in 17 shops across the state starting on Friday.

5. If you ever want to watch TV while lying flat on the couch, we got you covered. These glasses have mirrors that allow you to see downwards at 90-degrees. This way, you can lie on your back while watching TV.

They're called the Lazy Spectacles, and are reasonably priced at $11.