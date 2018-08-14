Off-duty Michigan officer struck, killed by motorist while jogging

Posted 3:07 PM, August 14, 2018, by

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — An off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s sergeant who was jogging has died after being struck and dragged by a vehicle whose driver fled.

Authorities say 55-year-old Lee Smith was jogging Tuesday morning along Hines Drive in the Detroit suburb of Westland. Police are seeking the driver and vehicle, which they describe as a small black SUV with front-end damage.

Sheriff Benny Napoleon has urged the driver to turn himself in, adding, “Trust me, we’re going to find you.”

Napoleon says Smith worked in road patrol and led the mounted unit. He planned to retire in the fall.

