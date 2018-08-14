Omarosa tells AP: ‘I will not be silenced’

Posted 4:18 PM, August 14, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Omarosa Manigault Newman declared “I will not be silenced” by the Trump campaign.

Manigault Newman spoke to The Associated Press hours after the president’s campaign announced it was filing an arbitration action against the former aide alleging she broke a secrecy agreement.

In an interview with AP, Manigault Newman said she believes the action was intended to keep her from telling her story. She says she “will not be intimidated.”

“I’m not going to be bullied by Donald Trump,” she says.

Manigault Newman, nonetheless, declined to answer several questions about her time in the White House, citing the arbitration action.

But she continued to unleash criticism of Trump, suggesting he’s unfit to be president and is intentionally sowing racial division.

