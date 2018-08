LONDON (AP) — London police say an incident in which a car was driven into a barrier near the Houses of Parliament appears to be a deliberate act.

London Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu say the motorist who slammed into pedestrians and cyclists near Britain’s Houses of Parliament was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses. The suspect is not cooperating with police.

Basu says no other suspects have been identified and there is no “intelligence” of further danger to London.