Possible evidence in missing Michigan girls case found at warehouse

MACOMB, MI - MAY 09: Following the reopening of a cold murder case, crew members dig for human remains in a field and tree-line behind a subdivision on May 9, 2018 in Macomb, Michigan. The suspect in the case is already in prison for a previous offense and has not been helpful in finding the remains of other victims. Police believe there are roughly 4-6 victims they are searching for that had been chosen at random by a serial killer roughly 40 years ago. (Photo by Brittany Greeson/Getty Images)
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities investigating the decades-old disappearances of several girls say they’ve found possible evidence during a search of an abandoned suburban Detroit warehouse.
Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says police and the FBI searched a warehouse Monday formerly used by Arthur Ream, who was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl. Dwyer says they found evidence including “what we believe are very valuable documents,” but no human remains.
In May, police dug for the remains of up to seven missing girls including Kimberly King, who disappeared in 1979 at age 12. That search began after police interviewed Ream, who was convicted in the 1986 death of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki. Her remains were found near the same Macomb Township woods.
Ream has denied knowing anything about the missing girls.