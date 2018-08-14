Progressives at the park brings big name democratic leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A large turnout at Wilcox park in Grand Rapids Tuesday night where some big name democrats took the stage, including the woman running for Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

During the 'Progressives at the Park' event hundreds of people showed up to listen to democratic leaders talk about the importance of voting progressive.

Focusing on the issues that will affect the future of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer spoke about why she's the right choice for Michigan's next governor.

“This is what we see all across the state people are turning out because they’re frustrated our roads are tearing up our cars, our schools are not getting our kids prepared and too many of us can’t drink the water coming out of our taps.” Says the democratic candidate for governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer."

In her mission to turn Michigan blue Whitmer says Michigan needs a governor who can get things done.

“We see crowds bigger everywhere we go bigger than anything we expect that tells me we have a real opportunity here. I think the unity on the democratic side versus the continuous fighting on the republican side makes me believe we have a platform people can comer to because this is about solving problems.” Says Whitmer.

Also taking the stage was Dana Nessel who won the Michigan democratic party endorsement for attorney general. She hopes she and Whitmer can work together if they're both elected.

“The more people we have involved the more people we have coming out to the polls the more democratic our state is going to be.” Says Dana Nessel, endorsed candidate for Michigan attorney general for democratic party.

Nessel is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has nearly 25 years of legal experience. She knows exactly what the first thing she'd do if elected the next attorney general.

“I’m shutting down line 5. That’s the first thing on my list that’s the first thing on my agenda. We are looking at 6.3 billion dollars in economic damages. Millions of people being deprived of safe, clean drinking water. We need to shut it down and we need to do it as soon as possible.” Says Nessel.

On the republican side, tomorrow attorney general Bill Schuette, who won his party's nomination in the August primary, plans on making a major announcement at a few events across Michigan. The first will be in Kent County at 9:00 A.M.