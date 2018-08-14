× Ramona Park Beach closed in Portage due to E. coli

PORTAGE, Mich. – A beach on Long Lake has been closed due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.

Ramona Park Beach is closed until further notice, according to the city of Portage. The Kalamazoo County Department of Environmental Health informed the city of the elevated levels Tuesday morning.

The city says that the county tests water samples at the beach weekly. Once the advisory is issued and the beach is closed, it remains closed until the bacteria levels go down.

The city says that the elevated sample was just at Ramona Park Beach and not the entirety of Long Lake. The elevated levels could be from weather conditions, wind direction, temperatures, wildlife, storm runoff and many other factors.

The city will announce when the beach reopens.