Restaurant puts together wedding meal in 90 minutes after original caterer doesn’t show

Posted 7:10 PM, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:22PM, August 14, 2018

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Vansledright said "I Do," on 8/11/18.

The problem? Their caterer thought the wedding was 8/18/18.

Just before the ceremony, the family got the news that there would be no food at their wedding.

So as the guests arrived, family made a last minute request to the restaurant next door to the venue to see if they could help them feed their guests. Sonder Eatery owner Nick Ruesticus says when the couple came over in tears, there was no way he would say no.

In just 90 minutes, Sonder's staff put together a cocktail hour and more than 150 meals. They even made sure everyone had their choice of chicken or beef, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

The bride and groom say without Nick's help, they don't know what their wedding would have looked like.

The family did end up getting their money back from the original caterer, who they asked FOX 17 not to name. The happy couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s