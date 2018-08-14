Restaurant puts together wedding meal in 90 minutes after original caterer doesn’t show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Vansledright said "I Do," on 8/11/18.

The problem? Their caterer thought the wedding was 8/18/18.

Just before the ceremony, the family got the news that there would be no food at their wedding.

So as the guests arrived, family made a last minute request to the restaurant next door to the venue to see if they could help them feed their guests. Sonder Eatery owner Nick Ruesticus says when the couple came over in tears, there was no way he would say no.

In just 90 minutes, Sonder's staff put together a cocktail hour and more than 150 meals. They even made sure everyone had their choice of chicken or beef, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

The bride and groom say without Nick's help, they don't know what their wedding would have looked like.

The family did end up getting their money back from the original caterer, who they asked FOX 17 not to name. The happy couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica.