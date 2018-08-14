× Schuette to make ‘major announcement’ this morning in G.R.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette will make a “major announcement” Wednesday morning pertaining to his campaign – and likely, who his running mate will be.

Schuette – who handily won the Republican nomination for governor in the August 7 primary election – strongly hinted at a GOP Unity Rally last week in downtown Grand Rapids that he would select a woman to join him on the ticket, as Lieutenant Governor nominee. Late Tuesday night, there were media reports speculating that choice might be former State Representative Lisa Posthumus Lyons. She currently is Kent County Clerk/Register of Deeds.

Several other potential running mates’ names have been bandied about. Posthumus Lyons is the daughter of former Michigan Lieutenant Governor Dick Posthumus. She represented District 86 (portions of Kent and Ionia counties) while working as a three-term State Representative from 2011 to 2016.

The Schuette announcement will be made at Kent County GOP Headquarters, 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW, in Grand Rapids, during an event scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Similar events will be held in Lansing at Michigan Republican Party Headquarters, 520 Seymour Avenue, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. And at Oakland County GOP Headquarters, 42611 Woodward Avenue, in Bloomfield Hills, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Invited guests to the events were required to send in an RSVP to get in.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer spoke at a Democratic event on Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.