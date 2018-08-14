Suspects charged for assault at Portage banquet hall

Posted 7:59 AM, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:59AM, August 14, 2018

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two people involved in a stabbing incident at the Renaissance Banquet Hall on Kilgore Road in Portage have been charged.

Emilio Gallardo, 23, faces up to life in prison on a charge of assault with intent to commit murder.  Gallardo is a parole absconder and the judge set his bail at $100,000.

The second suspect involved, 36-year-old Jose Prieto, faces up to 10 years in prison for a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

There were nearly 200 people at the banquet hall at the time of the incident and two people suffered stab wounds.

