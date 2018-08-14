Suspects sentenced on assault charges

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two suspects involved in a stabbing incident at the Renaissance Banquet Hall on Kilgore Road in Portage have been sentenced.

Emilio Gallardo, 23, was sentenced up to life in prison on a charge of assault with intent to commit murder. Gallardo is a parole absconder and the judge set his ball at $100,000.

The second suspect involved, 36-year-old Jose Prieto, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

There was nearly 200 people at the banquet hall at the time of the incident and and two adults were reportedly stabbed.