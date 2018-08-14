Take a ride on GR Tuk, the hottest transportation for brewery tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step up your brewery tour game by taking a GR Tuk around the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. This little European vehicle take the coolness factor of Grand Rapids to a whole new level, turning heads as it drives from brewery to brewery.

The Tuk is an electric vehicle that can fit up to six people, creating a more intimate experience for any event or occasion. The Tuk even has heated seats, and plastic covers for protection against the elements. So rain or shine, all four seasons, the GR Tuk will get groups of people where they need to go so they can have a brew and a good time.

As part of executive producer Andrea's birthday, we decided to take one of these babies out for a spin.

To schedule a trip on one of the Tuks, head to grbeertrolley.com or call (616)-439-4677.