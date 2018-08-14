Team chemistry has Rockford excited for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- Rockford has made the playoffs 24 straight years which ties a state record for consecutive playoff appearances.

This season the Rams have added Illinois 8A state runner-up Loyola Acadamy to the schedule to go with Lowell, Mona Shores and the always tough OK Red.

The Rams have their share of talented seniors to replace, but head coach Ralph Munger likes the team dynamic.

"Part of it I think is leadership" Munger, who is entering his 27th season leading Rockford, said. "I think part of it too is just the general overall character of the young men. We've got some good guys, some fun guys so we are having a lot of fun right now."

Senior inside linebacker Ian Rodriguez is returning for his 3rd season on varsity and likes the way fall camp has started.

"We all came out ready to fight and ready to play" Rodriguez said. "Defense is looking great offense is looking great and I think this is a really good group of guys just because of how well we mesh together."

Rockford opens with Loyola Academy on Friday August 24th at home.