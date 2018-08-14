Vehicle stolen from car dealership with tow truck

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – St. Joseph County investigators are looking for tips after someone stole a vehicle from a car dealership.

Deputies says that about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, two suspects drove into the Vetter Chevrolet parking lot on M-60 with a Dodge Ram pickup truck equipped with a vehicle lift that is often used by repo trucks.

The suspects moved a vehicle with the truck and then hooked up to a white Chevrolet Tahoe. They took the Tahoe from the parking lot and headed west on M-60.

The suspects appear to be heavier-set men, but had head coverings on. Deputies say they were in the parking lot for a total of 18 minutes.

The stolen vehicle is a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe 1500, 4WD.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 269-467-9045.