Video: Woman seen stealing item from Ottawa Co. porch

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for tips in finding the person responsible for taking an item from a Georgetown Township porch.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 9 in the 7000 block of Wind Stone Drive. Deputies are also checking into other similar thefts in the area.

The homeowner's surveillance video shows a woman with light hair taking an item from a porch table. It appears that she is smoking.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.