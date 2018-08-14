Video: Woman seen stealing item from Ottawa Co. porch

Posted 11:08 AM, August 14, 2018, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for tips in finding the person responsible for taking an item from a Georgetown Township porch.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 9 in the 7000 block of Wind Stone Drive.  Deputies are also checking into other similar thefts in the area.

The homeowner's surveillance video shows a woman with light hair taking an item from a porch table. It appears that she is smoking.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s